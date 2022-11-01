Jump to content

I’m a Celebrity fans resurface negative Boy George remark about series

It seems a lot has changed for the singer in a matter of months

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 01 November 2022 09:27
Comments
I'm a Celebrity 2022 teaser trailer

I’m a Celebrity fans are highlighting a negative quote Boy George recently made about the series.

The Culture Club singer is said to be receiving the biggest amount of money in the ITV show’s 20-year history, beating the eyewatering paycheque’s received by both Noel Edmonds and Caitlyn Jenner.

However, fans of the show are remembering something he said during an appearance on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway during an appearance on the series back in April.

After performing his hit song “Karma Chameleon’, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who both host I’m a Celebrity, asked Boy George what the song means to him.

He replied: “It means I’ll never have to say ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.’”

The singer was referencing the show’s title, which is taken from the phrase celebrities have to shout if they want to end a particularly challenging Bushtucker Trial.

It certainly seems like a lot has changed for the singer in a matter of months. According to reports, Boy George has received £500,000 to enter the Australian jungle.

Boy George is currently in Australia, preparing for the new series that begins on Sunday (6 November).

Boy George made the comment during an appearance on ‘Ant ad Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway'

(ITV)

The cast for the 2022 edition of show has been announced, and includes DJ Chris Moyles, royal family member Mike Tindall and Loose Women star Charlene White.

Find the official I’m a Celebrity line-up here.

