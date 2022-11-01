Cormac Roth death: Friends and family pay tribute to musician who died of cancer
‘RIP Cormac Roth. No parent should ever have to bury his or her child,’ one fan wrote
Musician Cormac Roth’s last Instagram video before death
Cormac Roth’s friends, family, and fans have paid tribute to the musician after his death.
The 25-year-old, who is the son of Reservoir Dogs star Tim Roth, died on 16 October after a “courageous battle with cancer”, his family disclosed on Monday (31 October).
“He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness,” they wrote in a statement.
“As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him.”
It continued: “The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”
Many fans and friends of Roth have also paid their tributes on social media.
“Oh no. So sad. RIP Cormac Roth. You were too young to go,” one fan wrote.
Another comment read: “RIP Cormac Roth. F*** cancer.”
“RIP Cormac Roth. No parent should ever have to bury his or her child,” one social media user said.
“Devastating news about Cormac Roth, just 25 years old and taken by Stem Cell Cancer. Tim Roth is one of my all time fave actors and this is just heartbreaking for the family and friends of Cormac. Cancer is indiscriminate over age, status, everything,” one fan wrote.
Another person added: “What a terrific lad. Young and wise. Gentle and kind. A great credit to yourself and your family. Travel well into the great symphony.”
In July, Roth shared on Instagram that he had been diagnosed in November 2021 with Stage 3 germ cell cancer, which affects the body’s reproductive cells.
“Since then I’ve been fighting it daily, throwing everything I can at it. Chemo, high dose chemo, medication, transplants, transfusions, surgeries, etc,” he wrote.
“It is called Choriocarcinoma, it is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it. It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how and kill it.”
In his poignant final video on social media, Cormac told his followers to do what they love because “you don’t always get to choose your destiny”.
