Rihanna shares video for new Black Panther single ‘Lift Me Up’

Rihanna has shared the video for her new single ‘Lift Me Up’.

The single, which was released on Friday (28 October), is Rihanna’s first song in six years.

The new song will be included in the soundtrack of the forthcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film.

Written by new artist Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler and Rihanna, the single is a tribute to the life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who originally played Black Panther, died in 2020 from colon cancer.

The video for the new single shows Rihanna in a white dress and coat standing on a beach next to a campfire at sunset.

The ballad’s video, directed by Autumn Durald Arkapaw, intersperses those scenes with what appear to be clips from the forthcoming film.

Upon the release of the new single on last week, fans had an emotional reaction, saying it had given them “chills and tears in [their] eyes”.

In a statement about the new single, Tems said: “After speaking with Ryan [Coogler] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life.”

“I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honour,” she said.

You can watch the new video here.