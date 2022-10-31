Adele Las Vegas tickets selling for nearly £40,000 on resale sites
British singer is launching her postponed Las Vegas residency from November
Tickets to see Adele play live have risen to nearly £40,000 online on certain resale sites.
The tickets are for the singer’s postponed Las Vegas residency and we originally on sale for between £70 and £600.
After selling out within seconds, tickets have since been spotted on resale sites for as much as £38,716, according toThe Mirror.
Despite having eight additional shows added to the rescheduled dates, tickets right at the back of the 4,000 capacity venue are reportedly reselling for around £600. The prices are the highest the strip has ever seen, according to reports.
The Independent has contacted Adele’s representatives for comment.
The Weekends With Adele shows are scheduled to take place from 18 November 2022 through 25 March 2023 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.
Adele originally postponed the shows because she felt that they lacked “intimacy”. According to the singer, the cancellation was “the worst moment” in her career.
In a recent interview with Elle, the singer explained how she went into hiding after cancelling the performances, saying that she was “embarrassed” to have disappointed fans.
Despite this, Adele said she’s able to view it more positively now: “It actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do.”
“I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”
She announced the rescheduled shows in July, commenting: “After what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen.”
“I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.
“To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve been most looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me,” she wrote.
