Comedian and actor Kathy Burke has hit out at Elon Musk after the Tesla billionaire became the official owner of Twitter.

The Musk era of Twitter began last week, after he completed his £38bn takeover of the social media company following months of back and forth.

Musk’s takeover has led to concerns that a less-regulated platform will allow hate speech and disinformation to spread further.

It has already been reported that Musk is planning to charge $19.99 (around £17) per month for a new version of the Twitter Blue subscription, in which verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark.

Reports have stated that the feature could launch as soon as 7 November.

Musk had been clear in the months leading up to his acquisition that he wanted to change how Twitter verifies accounts. On Sunday (30 October), he tweeted: “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

Responding to this news, Burke tweeted: “Musk can f*** off with his idea of charging blue-tickers. I give my all to this hell site for FREE. Cheeky b**** should be paying ME. Don’t need the poxy thing anyway.”

She added: “He may take our vibes but he’ll never take our memedom!”

Many celebrities have criticised Musk’s takeover on Twitter amid worries the platform will become more “toxic” – with some threatening to close their accounts.

Donald Trump, however, celebrated Musk’s purchase of Twitter by posting on his own platform, Truth Social.

“TRUTH SOCIAL has become somewhat of a phenomena. Last week it had bigger numbers than all other platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and the rest. It also looks and works better to my eye. I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” Trump said.

“Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I LOVE TRUTH!”

The former US president’s account has not yet been reinstated, after he was banned from Twitter following the 6 January Capitol attack.