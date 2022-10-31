Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tony Adams has apologised to head judge Shirley Ballas for telling her to “go home” after she criticised his routine.

The former Arsenal player performed a Cha Cha during the BBC centenary special on 22 October, and was filmed saying “go home Shirley” after she gave him and his pro partner Katya Jones a low score of four.

In Saturday night’s live show (29 October), Adams’s Quickstep went down well with the judging panel.

Addressing his previous comments during an on-air debrief with host Claudia Winkleman, before the judges gave him his latest scores, Adams said: “I just want to say to Shirley as well, I made a comment last week. I ain’t got a clue. I accept a four, I accept an eight, it doesn’t really matter.

“I don’t understand. I listen to her [Jones], but I’ve got to apologise for my comment. Listen, don’t go home Shirley. You can stay, because she is Strictly.”

Adams then received a total of 31 points from the judges.

James Bye, meanwhile, became the fifth celebrity to leave this year’s series on Sunday (30 October).

The EastEnders star was eliminated along with partner Amy Dowden, after facing off against Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dance-off.

The Halloween episode saw contestants perform spooky dance numbers in outlandish Halloween outfits – but it was the judges’ get-ups that ended up stealing the show.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC One.