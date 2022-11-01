Matt Hancock stripped of Tory whip for signing up to I’m A Celebrity

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Hancock has been suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party after signing up to enter the jungle for I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

“This is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect,” said Simon Hart, the Tory chief whip.

The former health secretary has agreed to join the programme as early as this weekend, after he was snubbed by Rishi Sunak when the new prime minister put together his new government.

An ally acknowledged his frontbench career is almost certainly over, following his disgrace over his Covid rule-busting office affair, but insisted he could still can support the government “in different ways”.

The punishment echoes that handed out to his Tory colleague Nadine Dorries, when she skipped parliament to enter the Australian jungle in 2012.

Andy Drummond, deputy chairman (political) of Mr Hancock’s West Suffolk Conservative Association, added his criticism, saying: “I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis. Quote me. You can quote me that.”

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign accused Mr Hancock of “trying to cash in on his terrible legacy”.

“Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’, he’s the former health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules,” said spokesperson Lobby Akinnola.

The suspension comes despite the former health secretary claiming his appearance on the reality TV show will be an opportunity to show the “human side” of MPs.

An ally also said he would make a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk, arguing: “There are many ways to do the job of being an MP.

“Where better to show the human side of those who make these decisions than with the most watched programme on TV?”

The ally insisted: “Politicians like Matt must go to where the people are – particularly those who are politically disengaged.

“Matt’s of the view that we must embrace popular culture. Rather than looking down on reality TV, we should see it for what it is – a powerful tool to get our message heard by younger generations.”

Mr Hancock’s career has been in freefall since his humiliating resignation as health secretary, last year, after his affair with his aide in his ministerial office was revealed.

The West Suffolk MP was exploring an attempt to bounce back as chair of the powerful Commons Treasury committee, but is believed to have pulled his bid.

Mr Hancock’s ally added: “Matt doesn’t expect to serve in government again, but he can support Rishi and the government in different ways.

“This is an amazing opportunity to engage with the public and talk about issues he really cares about – including his dyslexia campaign.”