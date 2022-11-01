Matt Hancock to join I’m a Celebrity lineup with Seann Walsh

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Hancock has joined the cast of the 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, according to reports.

The MP, who resigned as health secretary last year after violating his own Covid regulations by having an affair with aide Gina Coladangelo, is said to be entering the jungle as a bombshell contestant on the ITV show alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

They’ll allegedly be joining the cast of 10 contestants already confirmed by ITV, including Boy George and Mike Tindall.

Chief Whip Simon Hart MP said: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

A TV insider told The Sun: “Matt is a sensational signing for the show as producers love a star with a story to tell – and they always hope they’ll spill the beans round the campfire.

“He’s the latest in a long line of figures from the political sphere, including MP Nadine Dorries, Stanley Johnson and MP Lembit Opik.”

They added: “There’s been a question mark over who the 12th campmate would be, partly because negotiations over Matt going in were so top secret. It seems Matt was a last-minute signing.”

The Independent has contacted ITV and representatives of Hancock and No 10 for comment.

Most of the cast for the 2022 edition of show have now been announced, including DJ Chris Moyles, England footballer Jill Scott and Loose Women star Charlene White.

This year, the celebrities will be sent to the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019. For the past two years, the ITV show has taken place in Wales due to Covid regulations.

I’m a Celebrity starts on Sunday 6 November at 9pm on ITV.

Find everything you need to know about the new series here, and the official cast photos here.