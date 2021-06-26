Matt Hancock is facing cross-party calls to resign after CCTV footage showing him kissing a government aide was leaked online.

The video, first published by The Sun newspaper, shows the health secretary kissing his longtime friend, and Department of Health non-executive director, Gina Coladangelo.

Both Mr Hancock and Ms Coladangelo are married.

The shocking revelation isn’t the first time Mr Hancock has been caught up in negative headlines since the coronavirus pandemic started. From breaking social distancing rules to accusations of insulting health professionals - these are his biggest pandemic controversies.