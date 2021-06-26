Newly leaked CCTV footage shows Matt Hancock kissing aide Gina Coladangelo. The bombshell video was released by The Sun newspaper on Friday night a day after still images of the alleged affair were published by the outlet.

Calls for the health secretary to resign have intensified after a snap poll by Savanta ComRes found that a majority of 58 per cent – including 46 per cent of Tory supporters – thought he should step aside, against just 25 per cent who said he should not.