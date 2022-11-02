GMB guest calls Matt Hancock ‘a d***head’ on live TV

Susanna Reid was forced to apologise after a Good Morning Britain guest called Matt Hancock “d***head” Wednesday’s programme.

Daily Mail journalist Andrew Pierce was discussing the Tory MP’s decision to sign up for I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! when he swore on live TV.

“You’re a complete whatsit-head... you’re a d***head. I can say that, can’t I?” he said of Mr Hancock.

“No. No, no you can’t say that”, Reid replied, before turning to the camera and adding: “Apologies”.

