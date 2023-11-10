Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

In remarks widely condemned, the home secretary, Suella Braverman said that rough sleeping for some was a “lifestyle choice” with tents blighting UK streets. In this episode of You Ask The Questions, Jasmine Basran, head of policy and campaigns for Crisis, answers your questions on whether Britain’s homeless crisis can be solved.

Tackling government policy towards the root causes of rough sleeping, Basran explains how a lack of affordable housing and the cost of living crisis have left many, although working, struggling to cover their housing costs.

