Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

Singer Luz (pronounced 'Luce') gives a beautiful performance of her single "the author" on Music Box.

Nominated for the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award, the song captures what Luz is all about and showcases why she's already supported the likes of Lewis Capaldi on tour. Catch Luz on a string of UK dates in 2024, as she releases more singles ahead of her debut album and watch her performance of "sustain" here.

Catch a new artist on Music Box every week, with tracks released on Mondays and Wednesdays, via desktop, mobile or connected TV.