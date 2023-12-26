Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box

Irish singer Luz (pronounced 'Luce') performs her single "sustain" on Music Box.

Writing about a diagnosis of ADHD, “sustain” showcases the reasons why Luz was nominated for the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award with this stripped-back version performed in our studio. Catch Luz on a string of UK dates in 2024, as she releases more singles ahead of her debut album.

