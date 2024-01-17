Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

India’s capital Delhi is once again in the grips of a winter air pollution crisis, with AQI readings regularly 20 times the recommended WHO safe limit. The air pollution is posing a significant health hazard for Delhi’s 35 million residents, forced to breathe this toxic air for increasingly longer periods as climate change affects the weather patterns across India.

In this On The Ground, Shweta Sharma and Mohammad Dawood visit a hospital in Delhi, meeting the worst-affected and speak with a doctor who fears for the city’s health.

