Gia Ford delivered an enchanting performance of her song "Falling In Love Again" for The Independent’s Music Box sessions, ahead of the release of new single “Poolside”.

Following support slots for artists including Self-Esteem, the singer showcased her Americana-tinged storytelling with this song from her debut album, scheduled for release lter this year. See Gia Ford at her upcoming show at The Lower Third on 24 January.

Ford’s performance concludes the latest season of Music Box, which will return in spring. You can watch Music Box sessions on desktop, mobile or connected TV.