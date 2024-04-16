Severe weather lashes Virginia as golf ball-sized hail reported

Hail stones as big as golf balls fell in parts of Virginia during severe weather conditions on Monday, 15 April.

The National Weather Service (NWS) recorded golf ball-sized hail being reported in Hanson Park in Loudoun County.

Hail stones around one inch in dia

The NWS warned that the threat of severe weather would continue into Monday evening, with parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Washington due to see hail of up to 2 inches in diameter and wind gusts of up to 70mph (113km/h).