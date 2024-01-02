Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
02:44
Watch Scottish singer Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
Ahead of the release of his debut album, Scottish singer-songwriter Dylan John Thomas performed his song "Fever" on Music Box.
Thomas’s self-titled debut album is being released in January, after he built a following over the course of 2023 with singles such as "Jenna" and "Yesterday is Gone". Catch Dylan John Thomas perform across the UK this year - details can be found on his website.
Watch a new artist on Music Box every week, with tracks released on Mondays and Wednesdays, via desktop, mobile or connected TV.
Up next
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
03:57
Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box
06:21
Earthquakes, wildfires and flooding: 2023’s biggest climate stories
03:50
Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
42:24
Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching
17:49
Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’
14:02
Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch
03:57
Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box
03:50
Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box
04:11
Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box
05:27
Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:44
Watch: Japan Airlines jet bursts into flames on Tokyo airport runway
01:28
Drone footage shows devastating aftermath of deadly Japan earthquakes
00:38
Watch: Green Day swap American Idiot lyrics in swipe at Donald Trump
00:56
Police guard scene as boy fatally stabbed in London on New Year’s Eve
01:21
Luke Littler optimistic he can ‘go all the way’ in World Championship
01:09
Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s ‘perfect’ win over Newcastle
00:44
Watch: Luke Littler throws darts while in nappies in family video
01:48
England captain Millie Bright thought OBE letter was parking fine
00:38
Climate activists smear paint over Gucci Christmas tree in Milan
00:55
Rare glimpse of critically endangered shark captured on camera
00:18
POV: You’re flying over the erupting Iceland volcano
01:01
Watch: Boeing 737 spins on runway as heavy storm hits Argentina
00:38
Jeremy Renner dedicates song to daughter on accident anniversary
00:37
Watch: Hundreds brave icy waters for New Year’s Day dip
01:29
Mel Schilling knew something was ‘wrong’ as star shares cancer update
01:53
Hong Kong welcomes New Year with city’s largest ever firework display
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09