Watch Scottish singer Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box

Ahead of the release of his debut album, Scottish singer-songwriter Dylan John Thomas performed his song "Fever" on Music Box.

Thomas’s self-titled debut album is being released in January, after he built a following over the course of 2023 with singles such as "Jenna" and "Yesterday is Gone". Catch Dylan John Thomas perform across the UK this year - details can be found on his website.

