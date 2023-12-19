Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box

Actor and musician Damian Lewis joined us in the Music Box studio to play "Wanna Grow Old In Paris", taken from his debut album, Mission Creep.

The Golden Globe-winning star of Band of Brothers, Homeland and Billions made his music debut this year. He recently spoke with The Independent's editor-in-chief, Geordie Greig about how making the move came about and the differences between the acting stage and the music stage.

Catch a new artist on Music Box every week, with tracks released on Mondays and Wednesdays, via desktop, mobile or connected TV.