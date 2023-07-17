Join The Independent’s travel team, Simon Calder and Helen Coffey, as they take a closer look at the regions around Bodrum and Dalaman in south-western Türkiye.

The pair explore the ancient heritage of Bodrum, from the magnificent castle built by the Knights of St John in 1402 to the 4th-Century ruins and mausoleum of Halicarnassus. While in Dalaman – “The Turquoise Coast” – Simon uncovers some of the finest Turkish beach resorts, with plenty of amazing snorkelling and diving opportunities.

