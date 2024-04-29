Disability clampdown: Some struggle with ‘ups and downs of everyday life’, says MP

Work and pensions secretary Mel Stride appeared to suggest some people who were labelled as having “serious mental health conditions” were simply struggling with the “ups and downs of life” during a live interview on Monday (29 April).

Mr Stride’s comments come after prime minister Rishi Sunak announced a clampdown on “sicknote culture” last week, with changes to the way people are signed off sick.

Mr Stride told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We all have challenges in our life

“Work being right at the centre of people's lives is something that is really good for mental health.”