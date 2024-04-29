An Antiques Roadshow expert refused to value a Second World War painting upon learning of its surprising back story during Sunday night’s episode (28 April).

Frances Christie and fellow experts visited the Ulster Folk Museum, where she was presented with a portrait of a priest in watercolour.

The Antiques Roadshow guest revealed a familial connection to the portrait, as her uncle was the sitter, who was a Redemptorist priest.

The guest explained how her uncle was part of the liberation forces at Belsen, one of the very large concentration camps in the north of Germany and one of the first to be liberated by British troops.

The guest explained how her uncle was painted by one of the inmates, presumably as part of his recuperation and rehabilitation.