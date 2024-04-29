This is the moment a stranded deer is rescued by a paddleboarder after the animal ran into the sea after being chased by a dog.

Footage filmed by onlooker Bruce Martin on Saturday (27 April), shows the paddleboarder carrying the deer to safety following the ordeal on Cleethorpes beach.

The dog chased the dear into the sea off Anthony’s Bank at around 10.30am.

Mr Martin said: “Deer are good swimmers, but it was a long way out and the tide was receding.

"Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue was made aware and attended, but the deer moved on. They subsequently found it and all was well, so the outcome was good."