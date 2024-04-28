Hundreds gather in New York to witness man eat entire jar of cheese balls

Hundreds gathered in New York’s Union Square Park this weekend (27 April) to witness an anonymous man devour an entire jar of cheese balls.

Mystery posters began popping up in the area during the week, with a photo of the balaclava-clad man holding his snack, inviting people to come and watch.

However, people were interested, and soon, the park was filled with revellers cheering on the mysterious figure as he stuffed the crisps into his mouth - still wearing his signature mask.

“This is why I live in NYC”, one commenter joked.