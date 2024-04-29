Independent TV
Rishi Sunak pours himself ‘£900 cup of coffee’ in bizarre attempt at TikTok trend
Rishi Sunak poured himself a "£900 cup of coffee" in a bizarre attempt at a TikTok trend to highlight the National Insurance cut about to kick in.
The trend sees social media users write hidden messages on a clear mug, pouring milk into the drink to reveal the text.
Mr Sunak's £900 written on the cup appeared to refer to the government's claim that the cut will save the average worker earning £35,400 more than £900 a year when combined with a cut in the autumn statement.
According to fact-checking charity Full Fact, the IFS calculates that an employee on an average wage of £35,000 will lose more than £500 due to personal tax threshold freezes since 2021.
