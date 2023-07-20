With stats showing that they are paid less, promoted less often, and offered fewer senior roles, workplace bias is still creating boundaries and barriers that are holding young women back. To help tackle these issues and help young women feel more empowered at work, scientist, STEM campaigner and president of the British Science Association Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE shares her advice, from upping your visibility, to developing a growth mindset, finding a sponsor and channelling the influence you already have.