Gisele Bundchen sobs during Florida traffic stop over paparazzi following her

Gisele Bundchen was in tears as she was pulled over by Florida police on Wednesday, 24 April, telling officers that paparazzi were following her.

Body-worn camera video shows the moment officers pulled the 43-year-old supermodel over for a traffic offense in Surfside.

Bundchen was given a warning.

She told the officer she was being pursued by photographers and sobbed as she declared how she wants to live a normal life.

“I have these f***ing guys following me, nothing protects me,” she said.

The officer replied: “I can’t prevent them from doing their job, which is to take pictures.”