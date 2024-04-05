Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

BRIT Award winning singer-songwriter Tom Walker joins us to discuss his second album, I Am.

Tom opens up about one of the singles on the album, ‘Lifeline’, about the unexpected death of a friend, and how writing the song allowed him to process his grief.

“It’s one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written, but also the most difficult song to listen to. It’s certainly one of the realest things I’ve ever put down on paper, and you can feel that when you listen to it.”