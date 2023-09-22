It’s been over three years since the UK officially left the European Union however France and Germany have recently drafted plans for an “four-tier Europe” with one tier that could include “even the UK”.

News of these proposals came after Sir Keir Starmer held talks in Paris with President Emmanuel Macron but Labour have been dropped previously by voters who don’t want a closer relationship with the rest of the continent.

John Rentoul, The Independent’s chief political commentator, answers your questions on what the proposal is and how it could reopen Brexit arguments.