Scientist Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE has been smashing stereotypes since childhood, when she started taking apart household appliances to see how they worked. A child prodigy, she passed A-level computing aged 11, before going on to study at Oxford. Since then she’s cofounded Stemettes, a social enterprise supporting young women and non-binary people in STEM, become President of the British Science Association and a regular guest crunching numbers on Countdown. Here she shares her experience of workplace stereotypes and how self-worth and support helps break boundaries.