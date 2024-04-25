David Cameron laughed as he described Donald Trump in two words, following their recent meeting.

The foreign secretary and former US president met in Florida earlier this month to discuss the war in Ukraine and Nato spending.

Lord Cameron described Mr Trump as an “interesting guy” when he was quizzed about the meeting when he appeared on ITV’s Peston on Wednesday (24 April).

Lord Cameron said: “We had a good meeting, he’s certainly an interesting guy. We had a good meeting, we discussed a range of things. We did talk about Ukraine because I think it’s important. It’s not just about European and British security. “