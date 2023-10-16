Novelist, director, and screenwriter Emma Forrest joins us to discuss how she redefined herself after her divorce - most notably, the period of celibacy she chose to take, which she blames on the election of Donald Trump.

Emma told Independent TV’s Olivia Petter: “You could see how much his wife didn’t want to be around him, and I swear to god that had a trickle down effect on relationships that were hanging in the balance that may otherwise have survived.”

