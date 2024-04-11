Octopuses could go blind due to global warming, researchers say

Climate change could make octopuses lose vision and impact the survivability of the species, researchers in Australia have warned.

A new study from the University of Adelaide has found heat stress from global warming could also lead to increased deaths of pregnant mothers and their unborn young.

Global warming could have significant ramifications for octopuses; though they are highly adaptable according to previous research, around 70 per cent of their brains are dedicated to vision, allowing them to communicate and detect predators and prey.