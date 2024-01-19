Actor and filmmaker Joel Edgerton sits down with Jacob Stolworthy to discuss his latest film, sports underdog drama The Boys in the Boat.

Edgerton discusses what it’s like to be directed by Hollywood heavyweight George Clooney, why he kept his distance from fellow cast members off-screen, and his hope that streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema.

Edgerton also opens up about his career beyond the hits, and shines a light on projects that didn’t get the attention they deserved upon release.