The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

The city of Ayodhya is gearing up for the consecration ceremony of India's biggest Hindu temple, which prime minister Narendra Modi will attend. But the site of the Ram Mandir temple is contentious.

A mosque, Babri Masjid, stood for hundreds of years before being destroyed by a Hindu rightwing mob in 1992. The demolition is still regarded by many as one of the most seismic acts of religious violence in independent India.

On The Ground looks how the temple build is setting the tone for an election campaign in which religious nationalism will play an influential role.