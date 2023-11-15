With Suella Braverman’s remarks about protests taking place on Remembrance Day and her widely condemned comments on homelessness in the UK, prime minister Rishi Sunak sacked his home secretary in a reshuffle to save the presumed fate of his government.

The prime minister surprised all by bringing back former prime minister David Cameron as his new foreign secretary, following James Cleverly’s move to the Home Office. But do the changes show just how bare the Conversative party’s options are with ministerial talent?

John Rentoul answers your questions about the past week in Westminster.