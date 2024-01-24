Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box

Gia Ford performs her latest single "Poolside" for Music Box.

Following support slots for the likes of Self-Esteem, the singer showcases her Americana-tinged storytelling with this song from her debut album, which she recorded in the legendary Sound City Studios in Los Angeles. Catch Gia Ford across the UK on tour throughout 2024 and watch her peformance of "Falling In Love Again" here.

Ford’s performance concludes the latest season of Music Box, which will return in spring. You can watch Music Box sessions on desktop, mobile or connected TV.