Bridge collapses into river in China during powerful floods

A bridge in China collapsed during severe flooding on Saturday, 20 April, after several days of major downpours and strong winds.

Footage from a security camera showed the structure in Guangdong province collapsing into the river below.

Unusually heavy and widespread rainfall has battered the southern province since last Thursday, bringing an earlier start to the annual flooding season that is more typical in May and June.

Evacuations of trapped residents were being carried out and 11 people were missing in Guangdong, state media reported.