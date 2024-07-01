Independent TV
Simon Calder answers your summer holiday questions in The Independent’s latest virtual event
Summer sun, passport rules and cheap deals: those were the themes of The Independent’s latest virtual event, during which the travel desk attempted to answer as many readers’ questions as possible.
Global travel editor Annabel Grossman quizzed travel correspondent Simon Calder on wide-ranging queries from viewers in this virtual event about last-minute deals, safety advice for travelling in Egypt or Jordan and much more.
