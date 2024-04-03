Footage taken inside a train in Taiwan shows commuters being rocked from side to side as the country was struck by an earthquake at 7.58pm local time.

People are shown bracing themselves as the train sways violently before stopping on the tracks, with one woman forced to crouch down.

Once the waves subside, the video captures commuters breathe out a sigh of relief.

The quake was the strongest the country has seen in 25 years with a magnitude of 7.4.

At least four people have been killed, more than 700 injured, and nearly 100 people are believed to be trapped under rubble.