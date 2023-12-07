The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

Vapes were originally touted as a cheaper and safer alternative to tobacco, and while they still serve this purpose, they’ve become a defining image of throwaway culture.

Around five million single-use vapes are thrown away every week in the UK - a fourfold increase on 2022. This amounts to eight vapes being discarded every second, according to research by Material Focus .

Disposable vapes are difficult and expensive to recycle, spelling disaster for the environment and local councils, who are struggling to cope with the amount being thrown away every day.

Watch On The Ground on Independent TV.