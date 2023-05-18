Join The Independent’s travel team, Simon Calder and Helen Coffey as they share their top recommendations on where to go and what to see in Istanbul.

First, Simon Calder introduces us to the city’s impressive new airport terminal, which connects 300 cities worldwide, before delving into the city’s vibrant backstreet cafe scene and street food delicacies - and learning more about the lesser-visited corners of Istanbul. Meanwhile, Helen Coffey divulges her top sustainable travel tips, particularly how to reach Istanbul by train.

Watch other episodes of Travel Smart on Independent TV, across mobile and on connected TV.