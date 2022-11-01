Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Independent has launched Travel Smart, a brand new series of videos from the travel team to provide viewers with all the information and inspiration they need to plan their next trip.

Presented by travel correspondent Simon Calder, travel editor Helen Coffey and deputy travel editor Lucy Thackray, the magazine-style show will look at the hottest destinations to visit, the most sustainable ways to explore the world, and top money-saving tips to get the best deals when holiday booking.

In the first episode, Simon looks at the complicated cabin baggage rules and how to get around them, tackles questions from Independent readers on travel insurance and tour operator surcharges, and explains why now’s a great time to book a package holiday. Helen shares why she’s taken a pledge to travel flight-free for the past three years and recommends Antwerp as a cultural city break destination easily accessible by train, while Lucy lays out why Puglia is a fabulous on-trend Italian region for tasty cuisine and a wealth of beaches for laid-back breaks.

Future episodes will include destination specials, such as Texas and Barbados, giving a zoomed in look at what travellers can do while they’re there; comparing the benefits of taking a road-trip vs a rail adventure in the US; and answering themed reader questions, such as how to get the best car rental deal after touching down.

You can watch all future episodes of this Independent TV programme on The Independent’s website, app, or on a Smart TV.