Dubai: Cars abandoned in flooded streets as UAE begins clean up after record rainfall

Cars were left abandoned in floodwater on the streets of Dubai as the United Arab Emirates attempted to dry out from record rainfall on Wednesday 17 April.

A deluge flooded Dubai International Airport on Tuesday, disrupting travel as standing water lapped on the tarmac.

The state-run WAM news agency called the rain “a historic weather event” that surpassed “anything documented since the start of data collection in 1949”.

By the end of Tuesday, more than 5.59 inches of rainfall had soaked Dubai over 24 hours.

Workers were urged to stay home, though some ventured out, stalling their vehicles in deeper-than-expected water.