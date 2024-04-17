Plane battles through floods at Dubai airport as heavy rain causes cancelled flights

Planes battled through flash floods at the Dubai International Airport on Tuesday 16 April, as heavy rain battered the United Arab Emirates.

Footage shows a Boeing 737 operated by Flydubai powering through the deluge on the tarmac, as a number of flights were cancelled.

Planes arriving into Dubai airport - the world’s busiest for international travel - were also temporarily diverted on Tuesday evening to other locations.

A spokesperson for the airport told The Independent on Tuesday: “Due to the intense storm, operations were temporarily suspended for 25 minutes this afternoon, but have since recommenced, and are now in recovery mode.”

Videos also showed a deluge of rainwater on roads, with cars struggling to drive through flood highways.