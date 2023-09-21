Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

Companies across the UK have been trialling a four-day work week over the past six months, with employees enjoying longer weekends for the same pay. The idea’s gaining traction around the world, with union workers in America recently demanding it from automobile manufacturers.

But not everyone likes the idea. Local government minister Lee Rowley has demanded South Cambridgeshire District council put an end to their scheme and others think it will dent productivity and give workers minimal gain in their work life balance.

India Burgess from the think tank Autonomy answers your questions on the four-day week.