Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

Discover the adventure to be had with island life in Barbados. Many think of the luxury and glamour of a getaway to Barbados, but the island's rugged east coast offers adventures like scuba diving and surfing while the Bajan culture lends itself to a vibrant street food scene to explore.

Our travel team take you round the island to show the best places to eat, beaches to explore and the island's wilder side on the east coast for adventure.

Find out more about Barbados here.