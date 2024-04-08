I traveled 300 miles to chase the total solar eclipse

The Independent’s Natalie Chinn traveled to the outskirts of Rochester, New York — right inside the path of totality — to view the total solar eclipse.

The path of totality for this eclipse spanned from parts of Mexico and Texas all the way through the northeast.

Over 300,000 visitors were expected to travel to Rochester and the surrounding area for the eclipse. Schools in the area closed for the occasion and many businesses altered their operation hours to give employees a chance to experience the phenomenon.