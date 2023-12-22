Female rage, Tom Cruise, and pickles: Best moments from Love Lives in 2023

It’s been an incredible first year for Love Lives.

After relaunching at the start of the year, we’ve been lucky to speak with a host of guests, including Hollywood actors, award-winning musicians, and bestselling authors.

From female rage, healthcare injustice and violence against women, to queer representation, stunt work in film and a lifelong love of pickles, our guests have had some incredible stories to tell.

A huge thank you to our wonderful guests and everyone who watched and listened this year – exciting things to come in 2024!