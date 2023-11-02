Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

Tom Grennan opens up about his struggles with fame as an “egotistical 21-year-old”, and how moving back home with his parents was “the best thing for me.”

He tells Independent TV’s Olivia Petter: “Music was happening, going out was happening, alcohol was happening and I was consumed by all this.

“Now, I need routine in my day-to-day to get myself on a level. I need exercise, eight hours sleep. I sound boring but to do this job, you need to be an athlete.”

